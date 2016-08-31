The Third Sector: A Chance for Social Change

“A healthy society requires a respected public sector, a responsible private sector and a robust plural sector.” Henry Mintzberg

The third sector, also referred to as the plural sector, is a term used to describe voluntary, community and non-profit organisations as well as social enterprises. This is a major developing sector locally, regionally and globally, the third sector is a potentially vital source of social and economic development and prosperity.

Traditionally, organisations within this sector have filled the gap between the public and private sectors addressing social, economic and environmental issues not adequately attended to by governments or businesses. The Work Foundation UK reported that this sector contributed £116 billion to the UK economy in 2010 – this significant contribution underscores this sector’s importance. In a time of increasing constraints to public finances, increased unemployment, and greater pressures placed on social services provided by governments, the role of the third sector becomes even more crucial.

Pilot research into the current nature and scope of locally registered third sector organisations showed that there was in excess of 1000 registered organisations locally, with only 100 of those charities active. These organisations working (largely independently) are tackling significant social, cultural and human development issues including but not limited to: poverty alleviation, development of special needs children and family life education; development and education of youth at risk, environmental sustainability and development of the creative and heritage sectors.

These charities and non-profits continue to secure support from development agencies, philanthropic and corporate giving to carry out their mandates. Organisations such as The Maria Holder Memorial Trust, Future Centre Trust, the Substance Abuse Foundation, The Derrick Smith School and Barbados Vagrants and Homeless Society are contributing significantly to human development issues and increased quality of life; however the research also confirmed the need for greater corporate social responsibility (CSR) and for collaboration within the third sector. Additionally, it was evident that the impact and sustainability of charities, non-profits and social enterprises was thwarted by operational challenges and a small pool of resources. These issues include gaps in governance structures leading to lack of transparency and by extension low accountability, inadequate and unsustainable funding.

These challenges – and opportunities – sparked the creation of the ASPIRE Foundation Barbados Inc to “help charities help”. ASPIRE aims to strengthen the third sector by creating an enabling environment through an excellence programme offering fundamental standards and strategic business support for charities, non profits and social enterprises. ASPIRE is also a hub for matched connections with the private sector mentors and sector expert volunteers in addition to matched opportunities with philanthropists and funding sources.

An Incubator Programme modelled after international best practices to help build capacity in critical areas of operation as follows:

governance and legal compliance

business planning

human resources and proposal writing

marketing and communications

finance and accounting

As ASPIRE’s Founder Peter Boos says “our expectation is that ASPIRE will facilitate a means for charities to flourish and encourage meaningful execution of social engagement amongst the business community.”

The Pilot programme (which began in 2016) brings together business experts, professionals, entrepreneurs and charity experts who volunteer as part of a charity support team to work with the pilot cohort of eight charities. The volunteers work with the charity leaders and organisations to develop and strengthen their skills and processes and to enable them to better address the critical human development and environmental needs of their constituents and effectively attract funding. The selected charities have participated in the pilot programme and to date have completed the governance and legal compliance pillar with strategy and business planning stage due to start over the coming weeks. A call for applications for the second cohort will open over the coming months.

ASPIRE presents an opportunity for companies to make a greater contribution to human and social development through corporate social responsibility. While monetary donations have been the traditional method of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), there is a movement towards incorporating in-kind giving and community involvement programs directly related to a company’s culture and philosophy. A strong CSR strategy can deliver significant value to business and can improve customer relations and retention, giving companies the opportunity to have a positive impact in their communities and encourage personal and professional development while enhancing staff recruitment and retention. Opportunities exist for the provision of expertise such as professional/business advice and the provision of services such as meeting space, meals and administration.

It is our expectation that ASPIRE will contribute to the development of a robust third sector bringing together civil society, advocacy, philanthropist and private sector to tackle human development issues. By 2020, the organisation aims to be a global hub of excellence for philanthropy and social change.

