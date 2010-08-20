A Brief History Of Natural Heritage Or Eco-Tourism In Barbados

Within recent years Barbados’ tourism planners, recognising the fact that the island has become a mature touristic destination, have encouraged the diversification of Barbados’ touristic product to remain competitive in the international tourism market. One ‘new’ direction has been the recent emphasis on the development of eco-tourism or natural heritage tourism. What is ironic however is that this emphasis on Barbados’ natural heritage, its natural environment and endowments, as a means to attract visitors to the island is not new and is precisely what travellers visiting Barbados so keenly observed and reproduced in accounts of their sojourn to the island since the eighteenth century. Later in the nineteenth century when the island’s tourism industry was in its embryonic stages of development it was these natural characteristics – the climate, the seaside and seascapes, landscapes, vistas and flora and fauna – which dominated the imagination of travel writers and those promoting Barbados’ tourist industry to the international travel market. This article, the first in a two-part series, aims to reflect on those early accounts of writer-travellers who focused on Barbados’ natural heritage to sensitise those of the present generation, both tourism planners and lay persons as to how vital Barbados’ natural heritage has always been to its tourism product.

The Salubrious Climate: Barbados’ original touristic product

From as early as the last quarter of the seventeenth century doctors in Britain were advising the sick to visit places such as spas and seaside towns in coastal Europe as well as to indulge in sea bathing to aid in their recuperation. By the mid eighteenth century it had become fashionable in Europe, Britain and North America that exercise, visiting spas and the seaside was useful for improving health. This new theory in health was in all likelihood what informed Lawrence Washington’s doctor to advise him that he should travel to Barbados in the company of his brother George, to benefit from the island’s salubrious climate between 1750-51.

This concept, that a warm climate constantly refreshed by breezes from the sea, remained a mainstay of European travel culture and heavily informed the writings of several writers such as Sir Robert Schomburgk, who a century after the visit of the Washingtons’, dealt with this notion in his work, ‘The History of Barbados’. Schomburgk dealt extensively with the impact or potential impact of Barbados’ climate on people, especially those who were infirm and can be credited with starting the advocacy that Barbados should evolve into a health resort for the infirm of Europe. Of this Schomburgk noted: ‘Barbados is justly considered one of the healthiest islands in the West Indian Archipelago. It is open to sea breezes, and being cultivated throughout, injurious miasmata are unknown’. Further in relation to health and Barbados being recommended as a place to visit and convalesce, Schomburgk noted. ‘Tubercular consumption is almost unknown; the distressing intermitting fevers which prevail… in some of the adjacent islands, and which sometimes baffle the physicians skill, are not met with among the natives of Barbados; on the contrary, those who suffer from such causes are advised to resort to Barbados for the restoration of their health’.

It was not however until the late nineteenth century that an entire book was dedicated to the concept that Barbados could function as a health resort based primarily on its climate and environment. The book, ‘An account of a West Indian Sanatorium and a guide to Barbados’ was written by the Rev. J.H Sutton Moxly, Chaplin of the British Military forces in Barbados during the last decade and a half of the nineteenth century. Moxly was convinced, due to his residence in Barbados that the island’s environment was ideal for recuperation especially if the individual in question was suffering from some sort of pulmonary ailment.

A Coastal Culture

Of Barbados’ natural heritage and environment it was ultimately the coastline, especially (though not exclusively) the island’s Windward (Southern, East and Northern) coast which captured the imagination of many writer travellers. As far as this writer can ascertain it was Dr. George Pinckard , a surgeon attached to the Naval Hospital in Barbados during the campaigns of General Sir Ralph Abercrombie in the late eighteenth century who first informed the literate world of Barbados’ seaside culture when he made note of this cultural phenomenon in his book, ‘Notes on the West Indies’. Pinckard who observed much of Barbados during a ‘marooning expedition’, the precursor of the now many well established island tours of Barbados, noted the following in relation to the seaside:

‘We now proceeded to the sea-side, and our next place of call was at a cottage termed the bay-house, a neat little building erected by Mr. Haynes, under a rock upon the open beach, to serve as a place of rest and refreshment for such of his friends…We found it a rendezvous of entertainment and repose.’

The Bay House which Pinckard noted was located at Bathsheba, St. Joseph. Although purely speculative, it could be argued that Mr. Haynes, the owner of Joe’s River Plantation and the bay house which Pinckard wrote about pioneered this form seaside leisure culture in Barbados. Of Bathsheba and seabathing Pinckard commented,‘We rode along the sands to a spot called Beersheba, which is used as a natural bathing place, among the rocks, and from thence proceeded to a large mass of rocks, lying in the water, near to the edge of the sea…’.

Half a century later Schomburgk revealed that owning a house at the seaside, particularly in Bathsheba, had become an established part of the leisure culture of Barbadians and visitors to the island and noted, “Several houses extend along the shore between Joes River and St. Joseph Parsonage: these are called bay houses, and are resorted to for change of air and sea-bathing. Bathsheba and Tenby are the largest among them”. Indeed it is possibly Schomburgk who can be credited with locating historically the development of ‘bathing houses’ (such as the one featured in the picture below) along the south and lower West Coast of the island when he mentioned, ‘‘The advantages of sea-bathing, for which many arrangements are made at Fontabelle, Hastings and Worthing, are an additional recommendation”.

(Top to Bottom: Tenby Bay House, Bathsheba and Bath Houses at Hastings. Photo courtesy The Barbados Museum and Historical Society)

By the time the health resort-minded Moxly had started to write his book, Bathsheba had become one of the major vacationing spots on the island boasting not only beach houses but also hotels such as the Atlantis. Of Bathsheba Moxly noted: “The coast-line here is rugged, and the rocks, worn by

the tremendous surf, take fantastic shapes…’ Getting to Bathsheba is most easily reached by the railway, which, descending from the higher level by very steep gradients cut into the face of the cliff, gives the traveller, especially in the morning, some excellent glimpses of the coast scenery of Consett’s Bay.” The statement about the railway is insightful as it was the Atlantic stretch of the Barbados railway which both made the line profitable ferrying tourists to places such as The Crane and Bathsheba and ultimately aided in its collapse due to the high maintenance of that stretch of railway.

(Top to Bottom: The Atlantis Hotel, Bathsheba and the Barbados Railway, Bathsheba stretch. Photo courtesy The Barbados Museum and Historical Society)

Observations in relation to this sea side culture were not only limited to Bathsheba but included other popular spots on theÂ coast such as the Crane. With regards to the Crane and seabathing, Moxly wrote the following: “In a country of skies less bright than those of Barbados, such rocks, thus ‘beetling o’er their base,” would form but gloomy chasms, while here the effect is merely that of a pleasing shade, and the translucent water, admitted through narrow and generally invisible crevices in the seaward bulwarks, lies on its bed of almost snow-white sand, inviting the visitor to plunge into its cool, clear depths”. However Moxly lamented, “Could but such air, such water, and such natural baths be transported to our English coasts, what multitudes of bathers would enjoy them, while here they are almost unknown and but little availed of!”

(The Crane Hotel and beach. Photo courtesy The Barbados Museum and Historical Society)

In relation to bay houses at the Crane, Moxly had the following to say,‘There are but some half-dozen “furnished houses” along the cliff and these are generally tenanted, at least during the warm season, by planters, who bring their families to spend a month or so in the fresh sea breeze”.

Ironically much of Moxly’s seaside experiences were limited to the east coast however he did describe the experience of bathing at Fresh Water Bay on the west coast, “All along the shore of this bay the bather feels the sand pushed up under his feet, and can trace in the clear water the ascending jets”.

(Fresh Water Bay, West Coast of Barbados. Photo courtesy The Barbados Museum and Historical Society)

By the turn of the century Barbadians had started to recognize how important tourism could be to the Barbados economy and shortly after the formation of the Barbados Publicity Committee during the early 1900s, the ‘ancient antecedent of the Barbados Tourism Association, the Barbados Tourist Guide was published. The author of this little book, building on nearly two centuries of writings about touristic activity based on the island’s climate and seaside culture noted, ‘There are numerous hotels and Bay houses along the Windward Coast as far as St. Lawrence as well as at Bathsheba in St. Joseph and at the Crane in St. Philip, where the ozone from the breakers along the windward coast greatly contribute to recuperation from any ailment.’

Clearly this natural heritage formula of the salubrious climate in concert with a vibrant seaside culture had come of age by the twentieth century and has remained to this day the core element of Barbados’ touristic experience.

Join me next month when I explore how Barbados’ landscape, vistas, flora and fauna also became vital elements of Barbados’ natural heritage inventory.

