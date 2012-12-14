Aspiring Currency Traders In Barbados Will Have Hurdles Along The Way

One of the most popular investment vehicles to grab the interest of the general public in the last decade has surely been foreign currency trading. The community of individual traders has come to be known as “retail forex”, and both banks and non-bank forex brokers provide access to the world’s largest and most liquid market , with daily turnover exceeding US$4 trillion.

Prior to the millennium crossover, foreign exchange trading was the private domain of major banks, commercial interests, and wealthy investors, but modern technology, the Internet, and creative brokers have since enabled consumers across the planet to gain access to this investment medium. As with any investment activity, however, the factors for success are the same – knowledge, experience, and control of one’s emotions.

It is difficult to go anywhere on the Internet today and not see an ad touting the benefits of trading the currencies of the world, but how does a resident of Barbados find a way to participate in this new and fascinating genre? The answer to that question is not a simple one for a number of reasons.

To begin with, the Barbados government is in the midst of a long-tem program to shed a series of foreign exchange controls that have applied to domestic businesses, foreign investors, and local residents, as well. The laws related to having foreign exchange accounts or transferring funds are complex and changing. This relaxing of foreign exchange controls is meant to improve the Barbados economy over time.

Your first step would be to consult your local banker to familiarize yourself with domestic restrictions and to learn how to proceed. Forex trading is not the same as purchasing foreign currency at your bank or making a cross-border transfer. Forex brokers actually close and re-open all accounts at one point during the day to prevent the physical delivery of currency from ever taking place. You open and close “positions”, net of a commission, in the hopes of securing gains, but losses are also a possibility, too.

Assuming that an initial account deposit will not be a problem, your next step would be to find a reputable and secure forex broker. The brokerage community is expanding all the time, establishing branch offices in foreign districts wherever the laws are accommodating. If local banks or independent brokerage offices exist in Barbados, you will want to start here. It is always best to deal with someone regulated by local law for safety reasons and to prevent any opportunity for fraud.

If you prefer to use an offshore forex broker and the foreign exchange controls do not block this preference, then be prepared to do a little more due diligence in your search for the right business partner. There are many forex trading websites out there. One informative reference is ForexTraders.com (click here for website). Reviewing many of the options in the market will also provide invaluable knowledge. Many brokers have an abundance of free educational materials on their sites that will help also.

Be wary of marketing claims that seem to good to be true. They usually are, and the unscrupulous brokers that make them are to be avoided at all costs. There also is no need to transfer a large deposit to open an account. Most brokers will open a free “demo” account for you with “virtual” cash. Use this account to practice, give your broker a test ride, and to develop a disciplined approach to market trading.

Trading the world’s currencies in Barbados may be difficult at the moment, but look for more changes in local rules in the future.

Tom Cleveland has over 30 years of experience in the international payments industry and did graduate work in Finance at Georgia State University. Currently, Mr. Cleveland runs a consulting business and writes about the economy and investments.

